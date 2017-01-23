The rise of Trump and the Islamic State have more in common than you might think

Source: CounterPunch

by Patrick Cockburn

"It is an era of instability and disintegration which began in the Middle East and North Africa in 2011 and in Europe and the US in 2016. These regions are very different, but their recent political convulsions have basic features in common, notably a feeling shared by people from the Mississippi to the Euphrates that they are unhappy with the status quo. Likewise, political elites from Damascus to Washington DC have demonstrably underestimated their own unpopularity and the narrowness of their political base." (01/23/17)

http://www.counterpunch.org/2017/01/23/the-rise-of-trump-and-isis-have-more-in-common-than-you-might-think/