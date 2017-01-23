Yemen: Saudi invaders, quisling forces take strategic port of Mokha

Source: ABC News

"A top military official says forces allied with the internationally-recognized government of Yemen have seized control of a strategic Red Sea port, after waging an assault against Shiite rebels [sic]. Brig. Gen. Ahmed Seif al-Yafai said in press remarks on Monday that his forces have entered the city of Mokha, where dozens of families were seen fleeing days of clashes and bombardment." (01/23/17)

