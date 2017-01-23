For my sisters

Source: The Honest Courtesan

by Maggie McNeill

"Our profession truly is the oldest one on Earth. Older than the pyramids, older than cities. Older even than Homo Sapiens. The US as an institution is just a toddler, albeit one of those toddlers we read about that gets ahold of a gun and kills their parents. We have survived the fall of empires and the disappearance of whole peoples. We have survived fire, flood, famine, pestilence, war and every other disaster. We have survived persecution, pogroms, confinement in brothels, literal slavery, mutilation & even burnings. We will survive this too. Read what the ancients wrote about us. We are the mothers of human civilization; it couldn't exist without us. And these so-called 'leaders' know it. They're petulant children who resent their debt to us and are acting out violently." (01/23/17)

