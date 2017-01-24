Is a voluntary libertarian government an oxymoron?

Source: HubPages

by Garry Reed

"For years we've heard people claim that we'd be better off if politicians would run government like a business. But libertarians point out that this isn't possible simply because government isn't a business — businesses create value while governments take value. But what if governments really could be run like a business, but without politicians? Many libertarians think that's exactly what should happen. So let's try it and see how that could happen. But some preliminary caveats first." (01/22/17)

