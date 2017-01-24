Reagan redux? The federal budget battle shapes up

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"The developing Trump plan is the usual tinkering around the edges, searching for 'waste, fraud and abuse' in 'discretionary spending.' Baby steps like that will never bring the budget into balance, but they're still too much for Congress. 'Discretionary spending' is politicianese for 'spending Congress uses to buy votes back home.' … Some Republicans point out that a balanced budget is impossible without reforming 'non-discretionary' spending — Social Security, Medicare and so forth. They're right. But they're also making excuses: They won't cut the spending that it's easy to cut unless they can also cut the spending that it's hard to cut, and come hell or high water they’ll find a way to lose the latter fight. We've been here before." (01/23/17)

http://thegarrisoncenter.org/archives/9221