More than 199,500 websites are still vulnerable to Heartbleed OpenSSL bug

Source: The Hacker News

"It's more than two and half years since the discovery of the critical OpenSSL Heartbleed vulnerability, but the flaw is still alive as it appears that many organizations did not remediate properly to the serious security glitch. It was one of the biggest flaws in the Internet's history that affected the core security of as many as two-thirds of the world's servers i.e. half a million servers at the time of its discovery in April 2014." (01/22/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/heartbleed-openssl-vulnerability.html