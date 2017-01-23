Russian hacker behind "NeverQuest" malware, wanted by FBI, is arrested in Spain

Source: The Hacker News

"A Russian computer hacker wanted by the FBI on hacking allegations was arrested and jailed in Spain earlier this week, while a decision on his extradition to the United States has yet to be made. The Guardia Civil, Spanish law enforcement agency officers, have detained 32-year-old Stanislav Lisov at Barcelona–El Prat Airport based on an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol at the request of the FBI." (01/21/17)

http://thehackernews.com/2017/01/neverquest-fbi-hacker.html