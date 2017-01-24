Trump and the Gulf states

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"Unfortunately, the Gulf states have good reason to be encouraged by the start of Trump's presidency. Not only is he surrounded by Iran hawks, but his nominee for Secretary of Defense is known to be a supporter of close ties with these states. Considering the extensive, unprecedented level of support the Obama administration gave these states, the U.S. certainly shouldn't be giving them any more backing than they already receive, but that may be what ends up happening. It has become the hawkish conventional wisdom in Washington to assert that Obama hasn't done enough to support the Saudis and the other Gulf states, and there is no evidence that anyone in the administration disagrees with that view." (01/23/27)

