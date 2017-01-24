Canada: Court deals legal blow to Correa in Chevron case

Source: PanAm Post

"A Canadian court ruled in favor of Chevron Corporation after denying Ecuador's request to issue a summary judgment against the corporation on behalf of the Andean nation. The judge in the case ruled that the multi-million dollar damages against Chevron Canada Limited can not be enforced. The court concluded that Chevron Canada Limited is a separate legal entity from Chevron Corporation and thus is not part of the Ecuadorian lawsuit, therefore it can not be held legally responsible for damages by Ecuador." (01/23/17)

https://panampost.com/sabrina-martin/2017/01/23/canadian-court-deals-legal-blow-president-correa-chevron-case/