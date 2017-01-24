Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Joe Cohn

"Over the last few days, a number of news outlets have mischaracterized FIRE's position on how colleges should address sexual assault on campus. These mischaracterizations have largely focused on two aspects of FIRE's advocacy. The first point of contention is whether it is wiser for sexual assault allegations to be investigated and adjudicated by trained law enforcement professionals and impartial courts or by amateur campus administrators who may be acting with the interests of their institution, rather than of justice, in mind. The second question is whether it is appropriate for colleges to use the lowest feasible evidentiary standard — particularly without the procedural protections that accompany the use of that standard in other contexts — if they are to remain the primary investigators and adjudicators of sexual assault allegations." (01/19/17)

https://www.thefire.org/law-enforcement-involvement-key-to-protecting-students-from-sexual-assault/