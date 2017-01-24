Copyright shouldn't be a tool of censorship

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Daniel Nazer and Mitch Stoltz

"Copyright was meant to be an 'engine of free expression,' and with the right limits, it can be. But today's copyright law stifles free speech far too often. Its broad reach, its excessive and unpredictable penalties, and its flawed enforcement mechanisms make tempting tools for anyone seeking to make speech they don't like disappear from the Internet." [editor's note: I don't know what they're smoking over at EFF, but no, copyright was never meant to be an 'engine of free expression.' That may have been its marketing guff, but in both motive and effect it has always been a state-granted monopoly scheme that requires suppression of expression – TLK] (01/19/17)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/copyright-shouldnt-be-tool-censorship