Source: Notes On Liberty

by Vincent Geloso

"Obviously, a tax will reduce the consumption of any good. That is pretty axiomatic and all that we need to know is how much. In other words, how elastic is demand. If all things are held constant, the quantity consumed relative to the price change will give you that measure. However, the study that Lusk pointed too basically shows that we often do not hold everything constant. The authors of the study point out that when tax is passed, there is generally a debate that occurs beforehand. This generates publicity about the issue. This alters the behavior of consumers because they face more information. This is an effect that must be isolated from that of the tax itself." (01/23/17)

https://notesonliberty.com/2017/01/23/on-sugary-drinks-taxes-and-demand-curves/