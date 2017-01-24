Trump's foreign policy: An unwise inconsistency?

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Ron Paul

"Throughout the presidential campaign, Donald Trump's foreign policy positions have been anything but consistent. One day we heard that NATO was obsolete and the US needs to pursue better relations with Russia. But the next time he spoke, these sensible positions were abandoned or an opposite position was taken. Trump's inconsistent rhetoric left us wondering exactly what kind of foreign policy he would pursue if elected. The President's inaugural speech was no different." (01/23/17)

