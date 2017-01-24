Our heavenly Department of Indoctrination

Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"Lovers of liberty know that the entire American nationwide system of compulsory government education is unconstitutional. Forcing parents and their children to participate by law in a lengthy compulsory government indoctrination scheme violates at a minimum the First, Fifth, Tenth, Thirteenth and Fourteenth Amendments. The United States Constitution does not provide our government with any authority to dictate to individuals in matters of education, just as it enjoys no authority to dictate to individuals in matters of religion, or politics, or any other aspect of our precious private personal individual liberty. The federal Department of Education should therefore never have come into existence in the first place, but now that it has, it and the cabinet Secretary position that goes with it should be abolished forthwith from existence." (01/23/17)

http://authoritycon.blogspot.com/2017/01/our-heavenly-department-of.html