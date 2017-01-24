An "open source" insurgency against Trump?

Source: Center for a Stateless Society

by Kevin Carson

"In movements like the struggle for economic justice or against the authoritarian state (Occupy, Black Lives Matter, etc.), we usually see arguments for 'diversity of tactics' made by radicals against liberal criticism of black block tactics like smashing windows and things of that sort. There's still a lot of that kind of criticism, obviously — for example liberal reactions to the smashing of Bank of America windows, torching of limousines and whaling the almighty tar out of neo-Nazi celebrity Richard Spencer. But lately, since Trump's election, I think there's been at least as much criticism — much of it quite contemptuous — from Leftists dismissing liberal tactics like peaceful marches, factual corrections of Trump's lies, denials of legitimacy, etc., as ineffectual ('This is not how you beat fascism'). And I think appeals to diversity of tactics apply just as much to the latter case as to the former." (01/23/17)

https://c4ss.org/content/47678