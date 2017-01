Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"One of the fascinating characteristics of conservatives is how they are able to live in an alternative universe within their own minds, one that can easily be called la-la land. A good example of this phenomenon is conservative icon Max Boot, one of America's most ardent interventionists and promoters of the U.S. national-security state's domestic and foreign military empire." (01/23/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/23/la-la-land-conservatives/