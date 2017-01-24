Crowded out

Source: Liberty Unbound

by Andrew Ferguson

"The first 48 hours of the Trump Administration were nothing if not illuminating. Following a dour, dire inaugural address in which the new president affirmed his commitment to faux-macho militarism and the destruction of free trade, Trump and VP Pence set off on the traditional post-inaugural parade. But much of the parade route was lined, not with adoring supporters, but with empty bleachers. … The Trump team had many options available to explain this disappointment. First, the weather …. Second, the demographics: of course Obama would pull more people from DC and its suburbs …. Third, the economics: heartland Republicans might wish to be there for the historic moment, but the depredations of Obama have left them unable to travel outside their own red states. Fourth: the priorities …. Faced with these and other possibilities, the Trump team chose the expediency of bald-faced lies." (01/22/17)

http://libertyunbound.com/node/1659