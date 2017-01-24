Trump wields presidential pen, signing orders on trade, hiring, abortion

Source: USA Today

"President Trump signed three presidential directives Monday, withdrawing U.S. support for a Pacific trade deal, imposing a hiring freeze in civilian agencies, and restoring the so-called Mexico City policy that prohibits U.S. aid from supporting international groups that promote abortion. Along with an executive order signed Friday on Obamacare, Trump's first-week executive actions signal a U-turn from Obama administration policies. 'Everybody knows what I'm about to do,' Trump said before withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation trade deal signed by the Obama administration but not ratified by the Senate. 'We've been talking about this for a long time. A great thing for the American worker, what we just did.'" (01/23/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2017/01/23/trump-wields-his-presidential-pen-signing-orders-trade-hiring-abortion/96945308