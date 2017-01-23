China to crack down on censor-busting services

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"China is cracking down on the hi-tech ways citizens avoid official scrutiny of what they do online. The nation's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has announced plans to 'clean up' unauthorised internet connections. The 14-month campaign will target the virtual private networks (VPNs) and dedicated lines many use to go online. All these types of service must be officially vetted to keep operating, said the Ministry. In its notice, the Ministry said China's net connection market was 'disordered' and needed regulating." (01/23/17)

http://www.bbc.com/news/technology-38718066