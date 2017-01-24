Democrats will try to delay vote on Sessions confirmation

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee plans to request a delay in the confirmation vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, a move that will push the panel's vote back to Jan. 31. The Judiciary panel was scheduled to vote Tuesday on Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions' nomination. But committee rules allow any member of the panel to hold a vote over until the next week, and members of both parties frequently do. A spokesman for California Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Monday that she will request the extra week 'to give the committee more time to conduct its due diligence.' At Sessions' hearing earlier this month, Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said he looked forward to 'moving to his appointment without delay.' In a statement, though, he noted that such delays happen frequently." (01/23/17)

http://www.sfgate.com/news/politics/article/Democrats-will-try-to-delay-vote-on-attorney-10877696.php