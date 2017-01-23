With Donald Trump as president, Americans flocking [sic] to socialism

Source: In These Times

by Kate Aronoff

"One evening the week before Christmas, about 100 people squeezed into a room in the Brooklyn Free School, located on one of central Brooklyn’s posher streets. The private school’s chair collection exhausted itself within minutes as attendees packed the room for the monthly meeting of the Brooklyn chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which, just a month earlier, had fit easily into the same space. Since Nov. 8, 2016, thousands have joined DSA. The organization has ballooned to over 14,000 members, more than doubling in size from 6,500 members in May 2016. DSA National Director Maria Svart says of new sign-ups, 'You could literally see the moment when Trump was declared the winner.'" [editor's note: Last I heard, lemmings don't "flock" – SAT] (01/23/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19795/socialisms-trump-bump-democratic-socialists-america