The media will be Trump's enemy as long as he's president

Source: The American Prospect

Paul Waldman

"An old adage says that you should never start a fight with someone who buys ink by the barrel. Updated for the 21st century, this might reference someone who buys server space by the petabyte (not quite as catchy, I know). But before he was even president for a full weekend, Donald Trump was all but promising that his war with the American press will last as long as he's president — four years (or, heaven help us, eight). This might seem like political lunacy, not to mention an attack on an institution so central to our democracy that the framers made sure to protect it right in the First Amendment. But there's a method at work — or if not anything so carefully considered as a method, at least a purpose." [editor's note: This ignores the fact that they know they created him, and so are now actively trying to destroy him (cf. Gail Wynand and the "Banner?")' it cuts both ways – SAT] (01/23/17)

