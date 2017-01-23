Can a state Attorney General unilaterally violate federal tax privacy laws?

Source: Downsize DC

by Jim Babka

"Federal law requires that nonprofit organizations provide their Form 990 upon request. 990-Schedule B is a list of donor's names and addresses. When fulfilling these requests, groups can redact the Schedule B to protect the donors listed. But in the case of California … In order to obtain a permit to fundraise in the state, AG's office insisted that organizations start filing 990s, including their Schedule B forms containing confidential donor information. When groups complained that this would violate the privacy of their donors and open them to intimidation, they were given a promise of confidentiality." (01/23/17)

https://downsizedc.org/blog/attorney-general-violates-irs-law