Is Donald Trump the next Jimmy Carter?

Source: The New Republic

by Scott Lemieux

"Donald Trump was the first Republican to win Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin since 1988. Combined with Republican victories in Congress and a large majority of statehouses, it is tempting to see his victory as a transformation of the political order. Some political scientists, however, are skeptical. Julia Azari of Marquette University makes a compelling case in Vox that Trump is more likely to represent the last gasp of a dying regime, much as Jimmy Carter did before him. In Azari’s interpretation, Trump and Carter might be polar opposites as human beings, but their presidencies are in a similar place politically, defined by outsiders trying to keep a fraying political coalition together. There is some truth to this analysis. I certainly don’t think Trump’s win means a new period of national dominance by the Republican Party. But a Trump loss in 2020 should not be seen as evidence of a new Democratic era either." [editor's note" The regime may be dying, regardless of t-shirt color; we can only hope so – SAT] (01/23/17)

https://newrepublic.com/article/140041/donald-trump-next-jimmy-carter