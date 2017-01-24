Elections matter too much

Source: USA Today

by Glenn Harlan Reynolds

"One of the most striking things about Donald Trump’s accession to the presidency has been the over-the-top reaction of his opponents. One would need a heart of stone not to laugh at some of the expressions of dismay exhibited by Democrats, such as the now-famous protester who simply screamed 'Noooo!' as the oath was taken, or Madonna saying she 'thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.' But in fact, this reaction to an election loss (by anyone, to any candidate) is not entirely irrational. Elections matter, after all. In fact, these days they matter too much. … if Americans increasingly find it intolerable that their political opponents control the government, that's because government controls too much." [editor's note: Can hardly agree more – SAT] (01/23/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/23/trump-election-womens-march-protest-riots-inauguration-reynolds-column/96923492/