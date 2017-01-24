Alternative facts

by Don Boudreaux

"Do I believe that this taxation is too high? Absolutely and without a doubt. Do I believe that government-imposed regulations in the U.S. are too many and too burdensome? Absolutely and without a doubt. Do I support efforts to cut taxes and reduce regulations? Absolutely and without question and across the board. But do I believe that Americans are, in comparison with most other people in the world today, uniquely burdened with high taxes and heavy regulations? Absolutely not. We simply aren’t so burdened in comparison with most other people in the world today." (01/23/17)

    In between Raimondo comparing Trump favorably to Mao's cultural revolution, Cato putting China at the vanguard of international free trade and Boudreaux insisting regulations don't really matter b/c of capital inflows and relative comparisons to some poor sap in another country that I've never met, I've had enough of digesting the "libertarian movement" for today. Jezuz…