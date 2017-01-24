Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"The world’s richest and most powerful will go to great lengths to have a good time. They’ll even pretend they relish waxing philosophical — about humanity’s future and fate. Last week, at the annual World Economic Forum high up in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos, the pretenders included (for the first time ever) China’s top-ranking leader. Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, turned out to fit in quite nicely. He pronounced Davos 2017 'a cost-effective brainstorming event.' For the swells who show up at Davos every year, that description rated as pure music to their ears. The awesomely affluent World Economic Forum attendees love to position their annual soirée as a sober and responsible endeavor, a selfless gathering of caring folks 'committed,' as the official WEF slogan puts it, 'to improving the state of the world.' How committed? The bankers, CEOs, and hedge fund kingpins who frequent Davos can’t bear the thought of wasting even a moment in transit up into the Alps. No long bus rides on some slow mountain switchback for these noble souls. The 3,000 power-suited participants at Davos this year took nearly 2,000 private jet rides to get there." (01/23/17)

https://ourfuture.org/20170123/searching-for-dignity-at-davos