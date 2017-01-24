Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Last year, Americans — everywhere from Montgomery County, Maryland, bordering the nation's capital on the east coast, to sunny Santa Clara, California, on the west coast — voted to impose term limits on their elected officials. There were 40 separate local votes to enact term limits or, conversely, measures put up by politicians to weaken or abolish those limits. In every single case — that's 100 percent — voters came down on the side of strong term limits. And by a whopping average vote of 74 percent. Not. Even. Close." (01/23/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/23/promises-limits/