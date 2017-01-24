Source: Town Hall

by Allen West

"I love two genres of music, classical and classic rock. One of my favorite classic rock bands is the group Styx and one of my favorite songs of theirs is 'Grand Illusion.' However, in the case of what we have seen post the 2016 presidential election through the inauguration of President Donald Trump, it appears the progressive socialist left is operating under a grand delusion. In 2009, the progressive left embarked upon an ideological agenda evidencing a serious delusion and disconnection with America. Instead of focusing on two simple issues, economic growth and national security, Barack Obama, Harry Reid, Nancy Pelosi, and their acolytes engaged a direction for America that was not rooted in sound policy, but their interpretation of 'fairness.'" [editor's note: I would not normally post somethng from this writer, but he has this pretty well nailed – SAT] [additional editor's note: Even a broken war criminal is right twice a decade? – TLK] (01/23/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/allenwest/2017/01/23/the-grand-delusion-of-the-progressive-left-n2275721