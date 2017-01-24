SCOTUS will wait to review ruling against Texas voter turnout suppression law

Source: Washington Post

"The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a lower-court ruling that a Texas voter-ID law discriminates against minorities –— at least for now. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said in a statement attached to the order that there was still more work for lower courts to do in assessing the law and that the Texas case could return to the high court once that review is final. The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, one of the most conservative appeals courts in the country, last summer upheld a district court’s finding that 600,000 people, disproportionately minorities, lack the specific kind of identification required to cast a vote — a driver's license, military ID, passport or weapons permit, among them — and that it would be difficult for many to secure such IDs." (01/23/17)

