US military denies coordinating Syria air strikes with Russia

Source: Yahoo! News

"The Pentagon on Monday denied that it had coordinated air strikes with Russia in Syria, after Russia's defense ministry said the United States had provided coordinates for Islamic State militants. The Russian defense ministry said the Russian military had received coordinates of Islamic State targets near al-Bab, Syria from the 'American side' of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the militant group on Jan. 22." (01/23/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-military-denies-coordinating-syria-air-strikes-russia-212116372.html