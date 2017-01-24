Trump taps former congresswoman for Air Force secretary

Source: The Hill

"President Trump will nominate former Rep. Heather Wilson (R-N.M.) to be the secretary of the Air Force, the White House announced Monday. … Wilson, 56, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1982 and was in the school's third class to include women. She also earned master's and doctoral degrees as a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford University. She is currently the president of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. If confirmed, Wilson would be the first Air Force Academy graduate to serve as Air Force secretary, according to the White House statement." (01/23/17)

