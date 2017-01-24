Trump to business leaders: I'll cut your taxes but only if you screw American consumers for me

Source: CNN

"President Donald Trump gathered the CEOs of several top US companies at the White House on Monday and put them on notice: Move your manufacturing operations overseas and you'll face a 'substantial border tax.' Trump promised the group of Fortune 500 CEOs hailing from companies including Ford, Dell and DOW Chemical that he planned to cut corporate taxes 'massively' and slash regulations to give companies incentives to stay in the US, but he also warned them they would face a steep border tax to sell their products in the US if they take their manufacturing abroad." (01/23/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/23/politics/trump-business-leaders-border-tax/