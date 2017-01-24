Iraq: Premier orders probe into violations by troops in Mosul

Source: Danbury News Time

"Iraq's prime minister on Monday ordered an investigation into violations of human rights and other abuses purportedly committed by government troops and paramilitary forces battling the Islamic State group to retake the city of Mosul. Haider al-Abadi said the probe will examine "cases of kidnappings, mistreatment and violations" against civilians. Al-Abadi blamed such incidents on "groups that exploit the good name" of Iraqi soldiers and Shiite and Sunni paramilitaries." (01/23/17)

