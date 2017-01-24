UK: Supreme Court rules that Parliament must approve Brexit

Source: BBC News [UK state media]

"Parliament must vote on whether the government can start the Brexit process, the Supreme Court has ruled. The judgement means Theresa May cannot begin talks with the EU until MPs and peers give their backing — although this is expected to happen in time for the government's 31 March deadline. But the court ruled the Scottish Parliament and Welsh and Northern Ireland assemblies did not need a say. … During the Supreme Court hearing, campaigners argued that denying the UK Parliament a vote was undemocratic. But the government said it already had the powers to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty — getting talks under way — without the need for consulting MPs and peers." [editor's note: What's "undemocratic" — for better or for worse — is conditioning implementation of a popular referendum vote on parliamentary ratification – TLK] (01/24/17)

