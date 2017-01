Source: Free Talk Live

"Judge Demands Jury Fliers Be Torn Up :: Jury Nullification :: Loser Pays :: Milwaukee Sheriff Scared of Man Shaking Head :: Why the BAR Association Shouldn't Exist :: Student Loans :: New Mexico Legalization of Cannabis? :: Lawyers Officers of the Court :: Julian Heicklen Update :: Radiation Guy." [Flash audio or MP3] (01/23/17)

https://www.freetalklive.com/podcast/2017-01-23