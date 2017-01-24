PA: Idiot pols behind soda tax decide to ban salary history inquiries

Source: CBS Philly

"Despite a threat from cable giant Comcast to take legal action, Philadelphia has banned employers from asking potential hires to provide their salary history, a move supporters say is a step toward closing the wage gap between men and women. Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney signed the measure on Monday, and said he’s confident the bill can withstand legal challenges. … Comcast and the city's Chamber of Commerce have said the law goes too far in dictating how employers can interact with potential workers." (01/24/17)

http://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2017/01/24/philadelphia-bars-employers-from-requesting-salary-history/