Review: Silence explores religious liberty in feudal Japan

Source: Independent Institute

by Sam Staley

"Silence, the powerful new film by iconic film director Martin Scorcese, is a complex story of faith and spiritual inspiration set during feudal Japan's 17th century purge of Christians and their priests. It's also a moving and thoughtful meditation on religious freedom, on personal versus state-sponsored faith, and on how character is defined by the choice of whether or not to submit to the State." (01/23/17)

