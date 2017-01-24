Source: United Press International

"President Donald Trump has named Ajit Pai, a supporter of deregulation and opponent of net neutrality, as the next chairman of Federal Communications Commission. Pai, 44, served as the senior Republican on the FCC and has experience as a lawyer in Washington, D.C., at the U.S. Senate, and briefly for Verizon before he began working for the FCC in 2012." (01/24/17)

http://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2017/01/24/Trump-names-net-neutrality-opponent-Pai-as-FCC-chairman/8871485256262/