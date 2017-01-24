Source: Antiwar.com

by Laurie Calhoun

"The incineration of military-age men using missiles launched from drones has become so frequent and commonplace that US citizens, including legislators, did not blink an eye at the fact that the killing machine set in motion by President Obama is now effectively on autopilot. It's worth remembering that, once upon a time, acts of war were to be approved by the congress. Now even acephalic agencies such as the directorless CIA are permitted to use weapons of war to kill anyone whom they deem to be worthy of death." (01/24/17)

http://original.antiwar.com/laurie_calhoun/2017/01/23/us-drone-killing-machine-now-on-autopilot/