Protectionism does not prevent job losses

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"Even if Uncle Sam were to completely shut the American economy off from global markets, job losses would still occur. American consumers would still change their spending patterns such that goods and services that were in high demand yesterday would be in lower demand today. Entrepreneurs would still experiment with new products and with new, labor-saving methods of production and distribution. Economic churn would still happen, complete with its unavoidable job losses. The difference would be that, being denied access to the creative insights and productive efforts of 95 percent of the world's population as well as to the bulk of the world's resources, we'd all be much poorer." (01/24/17)

http://cafehayek.com/2017/01/42069.html