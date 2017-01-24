TX: Abbot tells sheriff she's playing "dangerous game" by being sheriff instead of federal agent

Source: Fox News

"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not backed down from his vow to eradicate sanctuary city policies from the Lone Star State, officially offering a stark warning to Austin's sheriff on Monday. Abbott warned Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez that her jail would become the first in the state to lose taxpayer money over sanctuary city policies unless she reverses her plans to curtail working with federal immigration authorities by February. … 'Your unilateral decision will cost the people of Travis County money that was meant to protect them,' Abbott wrote. He said funding would be lost by Feb. 1 unless the county changes course." [editor's note: So according to Abbott's own logic, he's threatening Travis County taxpayers with crime/harm unless the sheriff agrees to do someone else's job … and that makes HER the bad guy! – TLK] (01/24/17)

http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/24/texas-gov-abbott-tells-sheriff-shes-playing-dangerous-game-over-sanctuary-policy.html