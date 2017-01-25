Amazon buckles to EU extortioncrats on e-book contracts

Source: Bloomberg

"Amazon.com Inc. is poised to settle a European Union probe into its e-book deals with publishers by changing controversial clauses, according to regulators. Amazon won't enforce clauses that required publishers to offer it terms as good as or better than those they sign with other e-book distributors and will avoid them in future contracts, the European Commission said in a e-mailed statement that outlined details of the company's offer to settle the investigation." (01/24/17)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-01-24/amazon-said-to-settle-eu-antitrust-probe-over-e-books-clauses