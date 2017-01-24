Source: Cato Institute

by Simon Lester

"For supporters of trade liberalization and an open economy, this speech was alarming. The U.S. economy is much stronger when people can trade freely across borders. Americans benefit from increased competition from foreign producers, which leads to lower prices and higher quality products. By contrast, restricting trade, through protectionist tariffs and other barriers, will lead to a stagnant and inefficient economy." (01/23/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/inauguration-speech-wrongly-demonized-free-trade