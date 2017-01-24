Source: Antiwar.com

"Angela Keaton and Lucy Steigerwald take a crack at what we hope will be a brand new, weekly podcast for the site. We'll talk war, antiwar, police, imperialism, and all that chipper stuff. In episode one, Keaton and Steigerwald talk Chelsea Manning, new President Trump, and whether the women of this week’s marches are allies, or not. (Hint: maybe, but Hillary Clinton ain't.)" [Flash video] (01/23/17)

https://www.antiwar.com/blog/2017/01/23/the-week-in-war-episode-1/