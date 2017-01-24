Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"In ancient times, great administrative states were run by eunuchs, men gelded to curb their appetites the better to serve their sovereigns (pharaohs; emperors; kings). Not their own interests. Is it time to bring back the practice? Just joking. Instead, Congress can tame the bureaucratic leviathan it has created by trimming its ranks and pulling back on pay and benefits until they're more in line with the private sector." (01/24/17)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2017/01/24/bring-back-the-eunuchs/