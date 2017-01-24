Kazakhstan: Astana talks close with pledge to safeguard Syria truce

Source: Yahoo! News

"Russia, Iran and Turkey — sponsors of talks in Kazakhstan between Syria and rebel factions — pledged Tuesday to consolidate the country's nearly month-old cease-fire and set up a three-way mechanism to ensure compliance of all sides. At the conclusion of the two-day conference on Syria's nearly six-year war in Astana, the three countries said they will use their 'influence' to strengthen the truce, without specifying how that would work. The statement signed by the three sponsors also says the agreement in Astana paves the way for political talks to be held in Geneva on Feb. 8, and welcomed the rebel groups' participation in the U.N. sponsored talks." (01/24/17)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/rocky-start-second-day-syria-talks-kazakhstan-071248458.html