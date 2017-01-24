Can Bergdahl get a fair trial?

Source: The American Conservative

by Kelley Beaucar Vlahos

"Can a soldier get a fair trial if the man who is his commander-in-chief today has repeatedly condemned him as a traitor and a deserter and publicly suggested he be executed? The defense team of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who is awaiting an April 18 court martial on charges that he deserted his Afghanistan post before he was kidnapped and spent five years in brutal Taliban captivity, has moved to dismiss the charges against him. They say their client couldn't possibly get a fair trial with Donald Trump in the White House. The videographic evidence is hard to ignore." (01/24/17)

