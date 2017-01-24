Japan: Military launches first communications satellite

Source: Roanoke Times

"Japan successfully launched its first military communications satellite Tuesday that is designed to upgrade its network in the face of China's increasingly assertive maritime activity and North Korea's missile threat. The Kirameki-2 (kee-RAH-meh-kee 2) satellite was on an H-2A rocket that lifted off from the Tanegashima (tah-neh-GAH-shee-mah) Space Center in southern Japan. The satellite separated from the rocket and entered a designated orbit, the Defense Ministry said. It is the first of three satellites that will replace three civilian ones currently used by Japan's military." (01/24/17)

http://www.roanoke.com/news/wire_headlines/japan-s-military-launches-first-communications-satellite/article_805b627c-ea7a-5e01-a596-b0107a62c1f1.html