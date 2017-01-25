West Bank: Israeli regime approves construction of 2,500 new illegal squats

Source: The Hill

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday approved the expansion of [squatter] blocs in the West Bank despite international pressure to halt construction in the occupied territories. Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced the development of 2,500 new housing units, with most located within [squatter] blocs. … The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution in December calling for an immediate end to Israeli [squat] expansion." (01/24/17)

http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/315812-israel-approves-construction-of-new-settlement-units-ignoring